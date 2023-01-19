Rajkummar Rao romances Nora Fatehi in 90s remake of Achha Sila Diya by B Praak and Jaani

Mumbai, January 19

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao talks about his first ever single, 'Achha Sila Diya', and shares his working experience with actress, dancer and model Nora Fatehi in the track.

The song is a remake of 90s popular track 'Accha Sila Diya Tune Mere Pyaar Ka', sung by Sonu Nigam from the 1995 film 'Bewafa Sanam'.

Rajkummar says: "This is my first ever single and that too with Nora who is an amazing person to work with. I was really excited when I came to know I will be working on this song by B Praak and Jaani, as I really love their work. The song is melancholic yet you cannot stop listening to it and I am very glad to be a part of it."

The track is a reflection of love and deception and what happens when one of the partners cheat on the other. In the track, Rajkummar is seen getting betrayed by Nora and how she makes a plan to get him murdered by her boyfriend. While there are emotional moments, the audience also sees the dance moves by Nora.

Here's a glimpse of the song:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T-Series (@tseries.official)

Nora, who played the female lead in the song adds: "Shooting for the music video was a whole new experience as my role had a strong element of intensity in it. Working with Rajkummar once again, but this time for a completely different genre, was really good fun."

'Achha Sila Diya' is sung by B Praak and the music is also given by him and it is composed and written by Jaani.

B Praak calls shooting for the song a wonderful experience and shares: "It was a wonderful experience working on this song. This is a heartbreak song which is extremely beautiful and you can just hear it on loop. Rajkummar and Nora looked marvelous in the music video and Arvindr Khaira has told the story in an amazing manner."

Adding to the conversation, Jaani appreciates B Praak's voice and shares: "The way B Praak has sung the song is extremely phenomenal and it's always a wonderful experience working with him. He has found the perfect way to bring out the emotion that the lyrics are trying to convey."

'Achha Sila Diya' is out on the T-Series' Official YouTube Channel.

IANS

#b praak #nora fatehi #rajkummar rao