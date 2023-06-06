Rajniesh Duggall makes his international debut

After his performance in Inspector Avinash, Rajniesh Duggall is back with a new series, titled Postcards. This is his debut international project that has been helmed by the makers of Namaste Wahala, Hamisha Daryani Ahuja. It features Sola Sobowale, Richard Mofe, Rahama Sadau, and Tobi Bakre, among others.
“Postcards is a very special project. It’s all about dealing with different emotions that people go through in their lives. I play a doctor in an Indian hospital. The series is a story that everyone can relate to. Set in cosmopolitan Mumbai and Lagos, it is about a bunch of people whose lives intersect in a series of life-changing events,” he says. The series has been shot in Mumbai and Lagos (Nigeria).
