Raju Srivastava admitted to AIIMS after heart attack; doing much better now

PTI

Popular comedian-actor Raju Srivastava on Wednesday was rushed to the AIIMS following a heart attack. The 58-year-old stand-up comedian was brought to the AIIMS emergency at around 10:45 am. “Srivastava had to be resuscitated twice and was rushed to catheterisation lab for emergency angiography,” a source said. Srivastava’s colleague Sunil Pal said the comedian was doing much better now. “He is doing fine now. He is out of danger,” Pal said in a video he shared with media. He also thanked Srivastava’s fans for their best wishes.

Srivastava has been active in the entertainment industry since late 1980s even though he first received recognition after participating in the first season of stand-up comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. He has also appeared in Hindi films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Bombay to Goa and more. He was one of the contestants on Bigg Boss season three too. Srivastava is the current chairman of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.