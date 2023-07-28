 Rajveer Deol, Paloma Dhillon-starrer 'Dono' new poster unveiled : The Tribune India

  Rajveer Deol, Paloma Dhillon-starrer 'Dono' new poster unveiled

Rajveer Deol, Paloma Dhillon-starrer 'Dono' new poster unveiled

The film is helmed by Sooraj Barjatya's son Avinash

Rajveer Deol, Paloma Dhillon-starrer 'Dono' new poster unveiled

A poster of Dono. ANI



ANI

Mumbai, July 28

Makers of the upcoming romantic film 'Dono' on Friday unveiled a new poster featuring debutant actors Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon.

Taking to Instagram, Rajshri Productions shared the poster which they captioned, "When friend of the dulhan met friend of the dulha! #Dono #InCinemasSoon #Dono, TEASER OUT NOW. Directed by @avnish.barjatya, Starring @the_rajveer_deol & @palomadhillon." 

In the poster, both the actor could be seen smiling together in casual outfits.

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rajshri (@rajshrifilms)

The film is helmed by Sooraj Barjatya's son Avinash. The makers unveiled the film's teaser that has left moviegoers excited.

'Dono' marks the acting debut of Sunny Deol's son Rajveer and Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma.

The story seems to take place at a wedding where Dev (Rajveer), friend of the bride meets Meghna (Paloma), friend of the groom.

Avnish will helm Rajshri's 59th film as a director, having previously worked as an Assistant Director on the mega-blockbuster Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015) and as an Associate Director on the critically acclaimed Uunchai (2022).

In 2020, Rajveer's grandfather and veteran actor Dharmendra shared the update on social media.

"Introducing my grandson #RajveerDeol to the world of cinema along with #Avnishbarjatya directorial debut," wrote the 'Dharam Veer' actor. "I humbly request you all to shower the same love and affection on both the kids as you have on me. Good luck and Godbless#Rajshrifilms #barjatyas #Deols #RajveerDeol," he added.

The film is helmed by Avnish Barjatya and produced by Kamal Kumar Barjatya, Late Rajkumar Barjatya, Ajit Kumar Barjatya, and Jyoti Deshpande. Creative production is led by Sooraj Barjatya for the film which will be in cinemas soon.

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

#Instagram #Mumbai

