Rajveer Deol, Paloma Dhillon's new song 'Khamma Ghani' from 'Dono' has a vibrant vibe

ANI
Mumbai, September 28
Ahead of the release of Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon's film 'Dono', the makers treated fans to a new song 'Khamma Ghani'. Shreya Ghoshal and Shivam Mahadevan have lent their voice to the track. Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy have composed it, while the lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil.
Check out the song:
View this post on Instagram
Vijay Ganguly has choreographed the song. The song was launched by the team at a college in Jaipur.
Rajveer is Sunnny Deol's son while Paloma is Poonam Dhillon's daughter. Dono marks the acting debut of both Rajveer and Paloma. Recently, Paloma told ANI about how her parents reacted after she he bagged the female lead in 'Dono'. Our parents (Sunny Deol and Poonam Dhillon) have done three films together. And all of them are super cute and I felt like they were amazing to watch on screen. When my parents found out that I am doing this film, they were happy for me and very excited... it meant a lot," she said.
Dono is directed by Sooraj Barjatya's son Avnish. The film will be released in theatres on October 5.
'Dono' is set against the backdrop of a lavish destination wedding, Dev (Rajveer) 'friend of the dulhan', meets Meghna (Paloma) 'a friend of the dulha'. Amidst the festivities of a big fat Indian wedding, a heart-warming journey commences between two strangers who have one destination," read the film's description.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CRPF personnel dead, another injured in IED blast in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum
Blast occurred near a forest between Tumbahaka and Sarjombur...
Punjab Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira arrested from his Chandigarh house; sent to 2-day police remand
No vendetta politics, says AAP
My father exposed drunk face of Bhagwant Mann and his party: Sukhpal Khaira's son
Sukhpal Khaira was arrested from his Chandigarh house on Thu...
Ujjain horror: Auto-rickshaw driver arrested for 12-year-old girl's rape, tried to escape from police custody
The girl was found bleeding on a road in Ujjain on Monday
Goldy Brar is hiding in California, sought asylum in US to evade Indian authorities, reveals new dossier
According to the dossier, Brar arrived in Canada on August 1...