Rajveer Singh draws inspiration from Hrithik Roshan's Shri Ganesha Deva dance for Neerja

Rajveer Singh will be seen dancing on the song of his favourite Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, in the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi track of Neerja… Ek Nayi Pehchaan.
In the vibrant world of Neerja, the anticipation for Ganesh Chaturthi is palpable as the Bagchi family gears up to welcome the beloved Lord Ganesha into their home.
But what adds an extra layer of excitement to this joyous occasion is the infectious enthusiasm of Rajveer aka Abeer, who will be dancing to Hrithik’s song.
In a heart-warming twist of fate within the show’s gripping storyline, Neerja, portrayed by Aastha Sharma, has succeeded in rekindling Abeer’s memory.
However, a cruel twist of fate has erased the love they once shared from Abeer’s heart, leaving Neerja to grapple with the painful loss.
In the current track, Neerja is struggling to secure a job with Didun’s threats looming over her.
Amid all the turmoil, the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi breathes new life into the Bagchi household, where Abeer, played by Rajveer, steals the spotlight with his tribute to Hrithik, emulating not only his dance moves but also the spirit of the iconic Vijay Deenanath Chauhan.
