Rakesh Paul and Nishant Malkani play the father-son in Pashminna - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke

Rakesh Paul and Nishant Malkani play the father-son duo, Atul and Raghav, in Sony SAB’s romantic drama Pashminna — Dhaage Mohabbat Ke.

While on screen, the two have a tumultuous relationship with Atul (Rakesh Paul) never being there for his family due to financial losses and alcoholism, their off-screen bond presents a drastically different picture.

Nishant Malkani, who plays the role of Raghav, said, “Rakesh and I have known each other for many years now. It’s difficult to point out the exact moment when we became friends. We have common friends and we often talk about them during our break time. We are certainly quite close to each other as opposed to our on-screen bond. Whenever we are on a break from shooting, we are often found sitting and chatting together.”

Rakesh Paul, who plays the role of Atul, said, “Off-screen the bond which I share with Nishant is a total contrast of what it is on screen. We have fun, we joke around and we also discuss work, workout and diet. It makes work a lot more fun when you have your friends around you. In between shoots, we get together and just chat away. It’s the complete opposite of what we portray on screen and it’s an interesting challenge to play such a character especially when you have deep-rooted admiration for the other person.”

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.