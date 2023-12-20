Rakesh Paul and Nishant Malkani play the father-son in Pashminna - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke

Rakesh Paul and Nishant Malkani play the father-son duo, Atul and Raghav, in Sony SAB’s romantic drama Pashminna — Dhaage Mohabbat Ke.
While on screen, the two have a tumultuous relationship with Atul (Rakesh Paul) never being there for his family due to financial losses and alcoholism, their off-screen bond presents a drastically different picture.
Nishant Malkani, who plays the role of Raghav, said, “Rakesh and I have known each other for many years now. It’s difficult to point out the exact moment when we became friends. We have common friends and we often talk about them during our break time. We are certainly quite close to each other as opposed to our on-screen bond. Whenever we are on a break from shooting, we are often found sitting and chatting together.”
Rakesh Paul, who plays the role of Atul, said, “Off-screen the bond which I share with Nishant is a total contrast of what it is on screen. We have fun, we joke around and we also discuss work, workout and diet. It makes work a lot more fun when you have your friends around you. In between shoots, we get together and just chat away. It’s the complete opposite of what we portray on screen and it’s an interesting challenge to play such a character especially when you have deep-rooted admiration for the other person.”
The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Ready to look into it'; PM Modi reacts to Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Pannun's 'murder plot' in US
Says would 'look into' allegations of an Indian assassinatio...
Will not tolerate any insult to Parliament, post of Vice President: Jagdeep Dhankhar on mimicry row
In the Rajya Sabha, the chairman says the act of mimicking h...
PM Modi calls up Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar; expresses pain at TMC member mimicking the latter
Dhankhar shares the update on X
PM Modi, too, used to mimic opposition leaders in Lok Sabha, why make it an issue now: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee
The MP says did not intend to hurt anyone
Government has strangulated democracy, Sonia Gandhi tells Congress Parliamentary Party
Was addressing party MPs at the meeting of the Congress Parl...