Rakhee returns

Renowned for illuminating the silver screen for decades, Rakhee Gulzar is making a comeback to Bengali films after a long break. Her last theatrical release in Bengal was Rituparno Ghosh’s Shubho Mahurat (2003), even though she was seen in Gautam Halder’s Nirban, which did rounds of several film festivals in 2019 but didn’t have a theatrical release.

Nirban was included in the Indian Panorama section of the 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India and was later screened at the Kolkata International Film Festival in 2019. Rakhee Gulzar will portray the protagonist in Amar Boss, directed by Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee, with shooting expected to commence on January 3. The film also features Shiboprosad and Srabanti Chatterjee.

Reflecting on her quiet life in Panvel during KIFF (2019), Rakhee shared, “I used to work in cinema when it was very different. But I have no regrets about stopping, about not working with directors I have not worked with. My favourite director is Tapan Sinha.”