 Rakhi Sawant, Sherlyn Chopra file cases against each other for using 'objectionable language' : The Tribune India

Rakhi Sawant, Sherlyn Chopra file cases against each other for using 'objectionable language'

Sherlyn Chopra.



ANI

Mumbai, November 10

Bollywood celebrities Rakhi Sawant and Sherlyn Chopra have filed FIRs against each other for using objectionable language, according to the police on Wednesday.

The Mumbai Police said that upon the complaint of Chopra, an FIR was registered against Rakhi Sawant and advocate Falguni Brahmbhatt.

"FIR registered against actress Rakhi Sawant & adv Falguni Brahmbhatt under multiple sections of IPC & IT Act on the complaint of an actress. The complainant alleges that the 2 showed an objectionable video of her during a press conference and used objectionable language," Mumbai Police said.

On the other hand, Rakhi Sawant filed a case against actor Sherlyn Chopra at Mumbai's Oshiwara police station.

Rakhi Sawant said Sherlyn in her video accused her of changing boyfriends.

Rakhi told the police that Sherlyn Chopra had uploaded a video on YouTube and Instagram on November 6, 2022, in which Sherlyn had made objectionable remarks against her and used abusive language.

The Oshiwara police started the further investigation by registering a case under sections 500, 504, 506 and 509 of the IPC.

Earlier this month, in the latest scenario of Sherlyn Chopra and Rakhi Sawant's ongoing controversy, the former shared a tweet saying nudity is not equal to consent.

Taking to the microblogging site Sherlyn wrote in Hindi, "Hamari ladai yaun shoshan/ yaun shoshan krne waalon ke khilaaf hai. Nyay ki guhar lagaane ka hmaara samvaidhanik (constitutional) haq (right) hai. Ye haq humse koi nahi cheen sakta hai. Ye baat hamaare aaropiyon ki behnein sun lein aur samajh lein. Nudity is not equal to consent. Vastraheen hona razamandi nahi." This post of Sherlyn came after Rakhi filed a police complaint against her at Mumbai's Oshiwara Police station for making derogatory remarks.

Rakhi spoke to the media and said that because of Sherlyn's remarks, her personal life has been affected a lot as her boyfriend has started questioning her.

"I am really sad to say that due to the comments made by her about me there has been turmoil in my life. Because of her, my recent boyfriend has asked me 'whether there is any truth in what Sherlyn is saying', do I really have 10 boyfriends'. She just came and said whatever she wanted to in the media and now I have to pay for it," she said.

Sherlyn, who earlier filed a police complaint against #MeToo accused filmmaker Sajid Khan, had recently engaged in a war of words with Rakhi for coming out in support of Sajid and Raj Kundra.

Businessman Raj Kundra has alleged that actress Sherlyn Chopra produces 'filth' on the streaming site OnlyFans.

On Tuesday, Raj took to Twitter and reacted to a tweet about Sherlyn producing adult content.

"This is my exact point! Who is she blaming for her own produced X rate content on only fans that she has monetised! She is talking about vulgarity and women rights yet producing this kind of filth! She will be arrested soon..matter of time! She is a menace 2 society! @MahaCyber1," Raj tweeted.

Sherlyn had filed a complaint against Raj and his wife, actor Shilpa Shetty for fraud and mental harassment in October, 2021.

At that time, Raj was being investigated for his links to apps that produced pornographic content. He was even arrested in July 2021 for allegedly producing pornographic videos and was granted bail in September.

He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act and the Information Technology Act.

Raj and Shilpa filed a Rs 50 crore defamation suit against Sherlyn and demanded a public apology.

