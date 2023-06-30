Rakshabandhan: Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhal actress Sanchita Banerjee, who made her debut in the Bhojpuri industry with Nirahua Hindustani 2, talks about the industry and more

Finding the right work opportunity is a task. What are your views?

Ever since social media has taken off, there has been a population explosion in our industry. Despite having so many OTT platforms and production houses, the competition between actors is cut-throat these days, but I somehow believe it’s all about hard work and meeting the right people.

We all find many undeserving people getting opportunities. Do you feel disappointed?

I think every person has positive and negative points. I only focus on the positive ones and try to learn something from everyone. The job of an actor is to learn, not to judge who is deserving or not.

Do you think casting couch, power games, lobbying, and nepotism still exist?

Such things exist in all fields. It is the mentality of the people that is bad. A casting couch comes into play when a person thinks you are weak and wants to take advantage of you. So, don’t be weak; put your foot down and say no. Believe in yourself and have the courage and willpower to fight such situations.”

Are you comfortable picking up a character whose fashion sense is completely opposite to yours?

Picking up a role depends on the story and the character, not on its fashion sense.

Do you feel people go overboard at times while following fashion trends? What must you look at while deciding what to wear?

Yes, a lot of people go overboard when it comes to fashion. For me, fashion speaks a lot about your personality, and I love being subtle yet classy. Before choosing an outfit, one must always follow these points. What season are you in? Dress for your figure, know your measurements, and don’t always follow fashion trends.