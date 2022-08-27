Rakul Preet is a fan of Akshay Kumar

Cuttputlli marks the refreshing chemistry of Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh on screen for the first time.

Speaking about her experience of working with Akshay Kumar, Rakul Preet says, “I have always been a huge fan of Akshay sir. I had only heard about his disciplined nature but now I have witnessed it. I think he is amazing when it comes to loving his work, respecting his work, and being diligently involved in every process of it. Also, what I love about Akshay sir is that his energy on the sets is to bring everyone together and that’s something I learnt from him. So, all in all, it was an amazing experience.”

Akshay Kumar plays Arjan Sethi, a dutiful sub-inspector who takes an oath to keep the people of Kasauli safe. However, fate has other plans as a killer strikes from the shadows of terror, leaving behind no trace of evidence, except a body. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani and JackkyBhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Pooja Entertainment, Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, Cuttputlli unmasks the killer and decodes the mystery using Arjan’s skills to understand the psyche of the murderer.