Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani to get married next month in Goa

Mumbai, January 1
Actress Rakul Preet Singh and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani are set to tie the knot in February. The couple will get married in Goa in an intimate ceremony.
The couple made it official on Instagram back in October 2021. Earlier this year, Jackky Bhagnani shared a reel featuring the moments he and Rakul have spent together so far, wishing the actress on her birthday. The reel features glimpses of their vacation diaries, dinner dates, red carpet walks as well as on stage performances.
Jackky also penned a special note for his girlfriend, as he wrote: "On your special day, I want to express my admiration for the one who always leaves me in awe. With you, every day feels like an incredible journey, and there's never a dull moment.”
He further mentioned: “You're more than just my companion; you're my confidant, my partner-in-crime, and the one who fills my life with love and laughter. On your big day, I wish you everything you have ever dreamt of, and more. May all your dreams come true because you only and only deserve the absolute best in life. Happy Birthday to the one who makes every day extraordinary.”
As per media reports, both Rakul and Jackky are currently enjoying their time on vacation, and plan to relax a bit before going all out in terms of festivities. An official announcement from the couple with regards to their wedding plans is awaited.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Japan issues tsunami warnings after a series of very strong earthquakes shook its western coastline
3 metre high tsunami expected to hit Niigata and other prefe...
Sidhu Moosewala murder accused gangster Goldy Brar designated as terrorist by Centre under anti-terror law
Goldy Brar, who is based in Canada, is associated with banne...
WFI row: ‘Do not recognise ad-hoc panel and ministry suspension, will organise Nationals’, says Sanjay Singh
Three days after the WFI held its polls, the ministry suspen...
CJI Chandrachud trashes allegations against collegium system, refuses to respond to criticism over Article 370 verdict
On issue of denial of same-sex marriage rights to queer comm...
Punjabi-origin man in Canada wonders why police visited parents' house days before their murder, was family targeted
Jagtar Singh Sidhu and Harbhajan Kaur, both in their 50s, we...