Rakul Preet Singh sweats away New Year's feasts, drops glimpse of first workout

Mumbai, January 3
Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who was on New Year vacation with her boyfriend and filmmaker Jackky Bhagnani, is back in town, and kicked off her ‘first' workout of the year 2024.
Rakul Preet and Jackky went to a picturesque foreign land for their holidays, and celebrated the 39th birthday of the latter.
Taking to Instagram Stories, the ‘Yaariyan’ actress shared a smiling selfie, wearing a pastel blue tank top, and her hair tied in a ponytail.
She captioned it: “Finally first workout of the year after all the food debauchery.”
The ‘De De Pyaar De' actress has been treating fans with her photographs from the holidays, wherein she can be seen enjoying by the beach side.
The actress gave major fashion and holiday goals with her scintillating beach outfits.
Meanwhile, on the film front, Rakul has ‘Meri Patni Ka' remake, ‘Ayalaan', and ‘Indian 2'.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sanjay Kundu to remain DGP; Supreme Court stays High Court direction asking Himachal govt to shift IPS officer from top post
The bench grants liberty to Kundu to move the high court to ...
Fresh protest erupts in Indian wrestling; this time against Bajrang, Sakshi and Vinesh
Loaded in buses, the junior wrestlers arrive from different ...
Situation limps back to normal day after petrol pumps in Punjab see panic-buying
On Tuesday, long queues of motorists were witnessed at many ...
No ground to order investigation by SIT into allegations against Adani group, says Supreme Court
Tells SEBI to complete probe in 3 months in 2 pending cases ...
Mohammed Siraj takes 6 for 15 as India bowl South Africa out for 55 in Cape Town Test
Siraj concedes just 15 runs from his 9 overs as he triggers ...