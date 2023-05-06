Rakul Preet Singh takes dip in ice-cold water, it's 'cryotherapy in -15 degrees', see video

ANI
New Delhi, May 6
Actor Rakul Preet Singh stunned everyone by taking a dip in ice-cold water.
Taking to Instagram, Rakul, on Saturday, dropped a video of her undergoing cryotherapy in -15 degrees.
"Cryo in -15 anyone?" she captioned the post.
Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
Reacting to her clip, a social media user commented, "Oh my god." "Is it beneficial?" another one wrote.
Cryotherapy is a type of cold therapy that uses extremely low temperatures to treat various conditions and improve skin health. Recently, actor Anil Kapoor also underwent cryotherapy.
Speaking of Rakul's work projects, she was recently seen in 'Chhatriwali'.Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar', 'Chhatriwali' aims to drive home a strong social message on the importance of male contraceptives and safe sex.In a slice-of-life film set in Haryana, in 'Chhatriwali' Rakul is initially seen as shy and embarrassed about her job. She soon realises the importance of safe sex and then takes it upon herself to destigmatise the conversation around sex education.
She will be next seen sharing screen space with Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in yet-to-be-titled film.
