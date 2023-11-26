Rakul Preet Singh wishes her parents on their anniversary, 'thank you for making us believe in love'

ANI
Mumbai, November 26
Rakul Preet Singh has shared special wishes for her parents on their wedding anniversary.
She took to her Instagram handle to post a picture of her parents and wrote a special message for them. She also expressed gratitude towards them for making her understand the true meaning of love and relationship.
Rakul mentioned, "Happppy anniversary mommy poppy...thankyou for making us believe in love and showing us what true companionship is. The respect you have for one another is the most precious thing!! May you be blessed with joy always and may you keep travelling and sending us more n more pics on the group.. love you both so much"
Here's the post:
View this post on Instagram
Rakul was seen walking the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2023.
Sharing her views on the same, she told ANI, "It was amazing walking for the ramp and what I liked about the collection is that it is deeply rooted in tradition and yet contemporary.
Rakul who made her acting debut with the Kannada film 'Gilli' (2009) has worked in the Telugu film 'Venkatadri Express' and Tamil film 'Thadaiyara Thaakka'. She was next seen in Tamil and Telugu films like 'Loukyam' (2014), 'Pandaga Chesko' (2015), 'Sarrainodu' (2016), 'Dhruva' (2016), 'Nannaku Prematho' (2016).
She entered Hindi cinema with the comedy 'Yaariyan' (2014). She has primarily acted in Hindi films, such as the romantic comedy 'De De Pyaar De' (2019), the drama 'Runway 34' (2022), and 'Doctor G' (2022).
She will also be seen in 'Indian 2' alongside Kamal Haasan.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Vertical drilling of 19.2 metres done on first day
After 86 meters of vertical drilling, the crust of tunnel wi...
Gaza quiet as Israel, Hamas complete third prisoner exchange
Ceasefire brings respite to Gaza where at least 17 lakh are ...
Step up surveillance: Centre to states amid rise in respiratory illness among Chinese kids
Union Health Secretary writes to states and UTs; advises to ...
China says surge in respiratory illnesses is caused by flu and other known pathogens
Country’s health ministry calls on local authorities to open...
‘We Are All Gurmit Kaur’: Sikh community fights for elderly woman facing deportation from UK
Gurmit Kaur has no family to turn to in UK and no family to ...