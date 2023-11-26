Rakul Preet Singh wishes her parents on their anniversary, 'thank you for making us believe in love'

ANI

Mumbai, November 26

Rakul Preet Singh has shared special wishes for her parents on their wedding anniversary.

She took to her Instagram handle to post a picture of her parents and wrote a special message for them. She also expressed gratitude towards them for making her understand the true meaning of love and relationship.

Rakul mentioned, "Happppy anniversary mommy poppy...thankyou for making us believe in love and showing us what true companionship is. The respect you have for one another is the most precious thing!! May you be blessed with joy always and may you keep travelling and sending us more n more pics on the group.. love you both so much"

Rakul was seen walking the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2023.

Sharing her views on the same, she told ANI, "It was amazing walking for the ramp and what I liked about the collection is that it is deeply rooted in tradition and yet contemporary.

Rakul who made her acting debut with the Kannada film 'Gilli' (2009) has worked in the Telugu film 'Venkatadri Express' and Tamil film 'Thadaiyara Thaakka'. She was next seen in Tamil and Telugu films like 'Loukyam' (2014), 'Pandaga Chesko' (2015), 'Sarrainodu' (2016), 'Dhruva' (2016), 'Nannaku Prematho' (2016).

She entered Hindi cinema with the comedy 'Yaariyan' (2014). She has primarily acted in Hindi films, such as the romantic comedy 'De De Pyaar De' (2019), the drama 'Runway 34' (2022), and 'Doctor G' (2022).

She will also be seen in 'Indian 2' alongside Kamal Haasan.

