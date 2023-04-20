Ram Bisht impresses on "India's Best Dancer" Season 3

After the ‘audition rounds’ of Sony Entertainment Television’s India’s Best Dancer 3, the participants are set to battle it out in the mega auditions to secure a place in the ‘Best Barah’. This weekend, judges Geeta Kapur, Sonali Bendre and Terence Lewis will be tasked with choosing the best out of the lot. And, 24-year-old Ram Bisht from Ludhiana will perform on Jo Bheji Thi Duaa in a contemporary style, which will garner praise from the judges. The judge, Terence Lewis, will give him a standing ovation.