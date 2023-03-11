Ram Charan addresses ‘working in Hollywood’ rumours

Ram Charan is leaving no stone unturned in campaigning for RRR overseas ahead of the Oscars. He was recently a guest in Sam Fragoso’s weekly podcast, Talk Easy, where he shared his thoughts on working in Hollywood.
Ram said, “I am open to working in any country where cinema is appreciated and there’s an audience who appreciate your work. Wherever the camera rolls, I want to be there. You can plan towards it and let it happen. We are in talks definitely. The talks are happening but how it would transcend into a movie and me walking into the sets… there’s definitely going to be news, and it will come out in a couple of months.”
On who he would like to share screen space in Hollywood, Ram said. “One of the top stars I want to work with is Julia Roberts. I can also be a part of the movie as a guest. I mean who doesn’t like Tom Cruise and Julia Roberts,” he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Silicon Valley Bank is largest failure since financial crisis, billions stranded worldwide
FDIC to sell bank assets; 'chaos' reported amid withdrawals
PM Modi, Australian counterpart Albanese resolve to work together to combat terrorism
Ways to deal with global terrorism figured prominently durin...
Bipartisan bill introduced in US House to improve legal immigration
Introduced by Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi the Eliminatin...
3 held by Delhi Police for harassing, groping Japanese woman on Holi
The video showed a group of men smearing colour on a foreign...
You can trouble me by putting me in jail but cannot break my spirit: Manish Sisodia
The CBI arrested the AAP leader on February 26 in connection...