Ram Charan addresses ‘working in Hollywood’ rumours

Ram Charan is leaving no stone unturned in campaigning for RRR overseas ahead of the Oscars. He was recently a guest in Sam Fragoso’s weekly podcast, Talk Easy, where he shared his thoughts on working in Hollywood.

Ram said, “I am open to working in any country where cinema is appreciated and there’s an audience who appreciate your work. Wherever the camera rolls, I want to be there. You can plan towards it and let it happen. We are in talks definitely. The talks are happening but how it would transcend into a movie and me walking into the sets… there’s definitely going to be news, and it will come out in a couple of months.”

On who he would like to share screen space in Hollywood, Ram said. “One of the top stars I want to work with is Julia Roberts. I can also be a part of the movie as a guest. I mean who doesn’t like Tom Cruise and Julia Roberts,” he added.