Ram Charan completes 16 years in film industry, fans celebrate milestone

Hyderabad, September 28
Leading Tollywood actor Ram Charan's fans have come together to celebrate his 16 years journey in the industry.
They hailed it as a significant milestone in his career. They believe that this journey has been nothing short of spectacular, filled with awe-inspiring performances and even an Oscar win for the blockbuster ‘RRR'.
Here are some posts shared by fans on Instagram:
View this post on Instagram
Check out this poster:
View this post on Instagram
The fans believe that from his debut in 2007 to becoming a ‘global star', Ram Charan's career trajectory has been a testament to his dedication and innate talent. His journey began with ‘Chirutha', and since then, he has been unstoppable. With each film, he has showcased his versatility, conquering a wide range of roles and genres.
Here's another video of the star:
View this post on Instagram
Ram Charan's movies, including ‘RRR', ‘Magadheera', ‘Orange', ‘Dhruva', and ‘Naayak', have consistently been blockbuster hits, with him as the standout performer. His fans are not just admirers; they are devoted enthusiasts who celebrate his every success.
Check out this celebratory video:
View this post on Instagram
In a special fan tribute, his blockbuster 'Rangasthalam' co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, was re-released in theatres at various locations in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
The screening was held at select theaters in Srikakulam, Vijayanagaram, Vizag, Rajahmundry, Nellore, Anantapur and Hyderabad.
Theaters were adorned with confetti, and fans cheered passionately for their beloved star.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CRPF personnel dead, another injured in IED blast in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum
Blast occurred near a forest between Tumbahaka and Sarjombur...
Punjab Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira arrested from his Chandigarh house; sent to 2-day police remand
No vendetta politics, says AAP
My father exposed drunk face of Bhagwant Mann and his party: Sukhpal Khaira's son
Sukhpal Khaira was arrested from his Chandigarh house on Thu...
Ujjain horror: Auto-rickshaw driver arrested for 12-year-old girl's rape, tried to escape from police custody
The girl was found bleeding on a road in Ujjain on Monday
Goldy Brar is hiding in California, sought asylum in US to evade Indian authorities, reveals new dossier
According to the dossier, Brar arrived in Canada on August 1...