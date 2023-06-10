Ram Charan congratulates Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi on their engagement

ANI
Mumbai, June 10
Actors Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi got engaged in the presence of a close-knit family event in Hyderabad on June 9.
'RRR' actor Ram Charan on Saturday congratulated actor Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi on their engagement.
Taking to Instagram, Ram shared a couple of pictures and captioned it, "Varun & Lavanya , love you guys. Heartiest congratulations. @varunkonidela7 @itsmelavanya."
In the picture, Ram and his wife Upasana could be seen posing with the newly engaged couple.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Charan's wife Upasana also shared a couple of pictures and wrote, "Welcome to the Konidela family dearest Lavanya Looking forward to celebrating my dearest thodi kodalu. Varunnnnnn soooooo happy for [email protected] @varunkonidela7."
Here's the post:
View this post on Instagram
For the ceremony, Varun opted for an off-white kurta, while Lavanya looked beautiful in a light green saree.
The 'Gaddalakonda Ganesh' actor shared a series of pictures from the ceremony on his Instagram handle and captioned it, "Found my Lav!"
Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
Lavanya, on the other hand, captioned, "Found my forever." Here's the post:
View this post on Instagram
Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Tej will be next seen in the upcoming action thriller film 'Gandeevadhari Arjuna' which is all set to hit the theatres on August 25.
Apart from that, he also has an upcoming aerial action thriller film 'VT 13' opposite actor Manushi Chillar.
Lavanya is also known for her work in Telugu as well as Tamil cinema. She worked in movies like 'Doosukeltha', Tamil films 'Bramman', and 'Happy Birthday'.
Talking about Charan's work front, he will be next seen in director Shankar's next 'Game Changer' opposite actor Kiara Advani.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Huge pressure on us to compromise’: Wrestler Sakshi Malik
The top wrestler claims that people close to WFI chief Brij ...
Sharad Pawar appoints Praful Patel, Supriya Sule as NCP working presidents
The announcement was made in the presence of Ajit Pawar, a k...
Rs 7 crore looted from cash management firm in Ludhiana
The incident takes place at around 1.30 am when the men barg...
7,902 teachers to be regularised in Punjab,CM Bhagwant Mann says after cabinet meeting in Mansa; announces special Assembly session on June 19, 20
Mann says his government will recruit 1,880 doctors and nurs...
BJP's alliance with Jannayak Janata Party will continue: Haryana CM Khattar on rumour of 'rift'
Khattar’s remarks come amid reports of growing differences b...