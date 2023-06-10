 Ram Charan congratulates Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi on their engagement : The Tribune India

Ram Charan congratulates Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi on their engagement

Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi write a loving message for each other

Ram Charan congratulates Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi on their engagement

Ram Charan, Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi and Upasana Kamineni Konidela. ANI



ANI

Mumbai, June 10

Actors Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi got engaged in the presence of a close-knit family event in Hyderabad on June 9.

'RRR' actor Ram Charan on Saturday congratulated actor Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi on their engagement.

Taking to Instagram, Ram shared a couple of pictures and captioned it, "Varun & Lavanya , love you guys. Heartiest congratulations. @varunkonidela7 @itsmelavanya." 

In the picture, Ram and his wife Upasana could be seen posing with the newly engaged couple.

Take a look:

Charan's wife Upasana also shared a couple of pictures and wrote, "Welcome to the Konidela family dearest Lavanya Looking forward to celebrating my dearest thodi kodalu. Varunnnnnn soooooo happy for [email protected] @varunkonidela7."

Here's the post:

For the ceremony, Varun opted for an off-white kurta, while Lavanya looked beautiful in a light green saree.

The 'Gaddalakonda Ganesh' actor shared a series of pictures from the ceremony on his Instagram handle and captioned it, "Found my Lav!" 

Check it out:

Lavanya, on the other hand, captioned, "Found my forever." Here's the post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Tej will be next seen in the upcoming action thriller film 'Gandeevadhari Arjuna' which is all set to hit the theatres on August 25.

Apart from that, he also has an upcoming aerial action thriller film 'VT 13' opposite actor Manushi Chillar.

Lavanya is also known for her work in Telugu as well as Tamil cinema. She worked in movies like 'Doosukeltha', Tamil films 'Bramman', and 'Happy Birthday'.

Talking about Charan's work front, he will be next seen in director Shankar's next 'Game Changer' opposite actor Kiara Advani.

#Lavanya Tripathi #ram charan #Varun Tej

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Rs 7 crore looted from cash management firm in Ludhiana

2
Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Bank manager found hanging from ceiling

3
Delhi

Gurugram-based firm director held

4
Punjab

8K regular teachers in Punjab to get fixed pay, no scales

5
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s ‘tough cop’ takes voluntary retirement

6
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

7
Haryana

Fissures in BJP-JJP Haryana alliance? After 4 Independent MLAs, Gopal Kanda also meets BJP’s Biplab Deb

8
Editorials

Brampton parade

9
Haryana

Gurugram: ED arrests M3M director Roop Kumar Bansal in money laundering case

10
Punjab

Punjab govt to provide 2.77 lakh jobs in private sector to state youth: CM Bhagwant Mann

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Top News

‘Huge pressure on us to compromise’: Wrestler Sakshi Malik

‘Huge pressure on us to compromise’: Wrestler Sakshi Malik

The top wrestler claims that people close to WFI chief Brij ...

Sharad Pawar appoints Praful Patel, Supriya Sule as NCP working presidents

Sharad Pawar appoints Praful Patel, Supriya Sule as NCP working presidents

The announcement was made in the presence of Ajit Pawar, a k...

Rs 7 crore looted from office of cash management firm in Ludhiana

Rs 7 crore looted from cash management firm in Ludhiana

The incident takes place at around 1.30 am when the men barg...

7,902 teachers to be regularised in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann after cabinet meet in Mansa; announces special assembly session on June 19, 20

7,902 teachers to be regularised in Punjab,CM Bhagwant Mann says after cabinet meeting in Mansa; announces special Assembly session on June 19, 20

Mann says his government will recruit 1,880 doctors and nurs...

BJP's alliance with Jannayak Janata Party will continue: Haryana CM Khattar

BJP's alliance with Jannayak Janata Party will continue: Haryana CM Khattar on rumour of 'rift'

Khattar’s remarks come amid reports of growing differences b...


Cities

View All

BSF seizes 5.5 kg drugs dropped by drone near border in Amritsar sector

BSF seizes 5.5 kg drugs dropped by Pakistani drone in Amritsar sector

Amritsar: Border gates to remain open for farmers from 8 am to 6 pm

'Dhadis', SGPC on warpath over hours of performance at Akal Takht

Minister inspects Sewa Kendra in Amritsar

BSF seizes 5 kg drugs in Amritsar sector

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

No more non-EV two-wheeler registrations from July in Chandigarh: Administration

No more non-EV two-wheeler registrations from July in Chandigarh: Administration

Chandigarh University student dies, 2 cousins hurt in Kharar hit-&-run

Sikh marriages to be registered under Anand Act in Chandigarh

PGI’s critical care block to have its own MRI, CT scan machines

Chandigarh to apprise Haryana Police of Sub-Inspector’s conduct

85-year-old man dies in fire at flat in Delhi’s Dwarka

85-year-old man dies in fire at flat in Delhi's Dwarka

20 babies rescued after fire breaks out at hospital

Man 'cheated' 50 women over 20 years using matrimonial app

Two criminals associated with Bishnoi-Nehra gang arrested

Gurugram-based firm director held

17,000-kg lahan, 320-lt illicit liquor seized during search op in Hoshiarpur

17,000-kg lahan, 320-lt illicit liquor seized during search op in Hoshiarpur

Balbir Singh Seechewal urges officials to expedite waste disposal system

Kidnapping, mysterious disappearance of Sajandeep: Police arrest prime suspects

Woman gets life in dowry death case

Sikh Talmel panel comes out in support of Jalandhar bandh call

Rs 7 crore looted from office of cash management firm in Ludhiana

Rs 7 crore looted from cash management firm in Ludhiana

Parking slots to come up on both sides of elevated road

Rs 100 cr high-security digital jail to come up near Ludhiana: CM Bhagwant Mann

5 African inmates booked after clash in women’s jail

Drug peddlers exchange gunfire with police; 1 held

Patiala: No hanging around on campus at night, Government Medical College pupils warned

Patiala: No hanging around on campus at night, Government Medical College pupils warned

NHM funds not stopped by Centre, Punjab shut scheme itself: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

National Lok Adalat on September 9

Webinar on way to get research grants at Punjabi University, Patiala

2 held with poppy husk