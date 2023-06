Ram Charan congratulates Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi on their engagement

ANI

Mumbai, June 10

Actors Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi got engaged in the presence of a close-knit family event in Hyderabad on June 9.

'RRR' actor Ram Charan on Saturday congratulated actor Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi on their engagement.

Taking to Instagram, Ram shared a couple of pictures and captioned it, "Varun & Lavanya , love you guys. Heartiest congratulations. @varunkonidela7 @itsmelavanya."

In the picture, Ram and his wife Upasana could be seen posing with the newly engaged couple.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)

Charan's wife Upasana also shared a couple of pictures and wrote, "Welcome to the Konidela family dearest Lavanya Looking forward to celebrating my dearest thodi kodalu. Varunnnnnn soooooo happy for [email protected] @varunkonidela7."

Here's the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Upasana Kamineni Konidela (@upasanakaminenikonidela)

For the ceremony, Varun opted for an off-white kurta, while Lavanya looked beautiful in a light green saree.

The 'Gaddalakonda Ganesh' actor shared a series of pictures from the ceremony on his Instagram handle and captioned it, "Found my Lav!"

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varun Tej Konidela (@varunkonidela7)

Lavanya, on the other hand, captioned, "Found my forever." Here's the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lavanya tripathi (@itsmelavanya)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Tej will be next seen in the upcoming action thriller film 'Gandeevadhari Arjuna' which is all set to hit the theatres on August 25.

Apart from that, he also has an upcoming aerial action thriller film 'VT 13' opposite actor Manushi Chillar.

Lavanya is also known for her work in Telugu as well as Tamil cinema. She worked in movies like 'Doosukeltha', Tamil films 'Bramman', and 'Happy Birthday'.

Talking about Charan's work front, he will be next seen in director Shankar's next 'Game Changer' opposite actor Kiara Advani.

#Lavanya Tripathi #ram charan #Varun Tej