Ram Charan dances to 'Naatu Naatu' at G20 summit in Srinagar: Watch

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 22

Oscar-winning movie 'RRR' actor Ram Charan arrived in Srinagar on Monday to participate in a side event of the third G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting in the Kashmir valley.

In a tweet, J&K's Information and Public Relations Department wrote: "Actor Ram Charan arrives at Srinagar airport to attend the first side event on 'Film Tourism for Economic Growth and Cultural Preservation' of the 3rd G20 #Tourism Working Group meeting."

Global star @AlwaysRamCharan at the #TWG side event on Film Tourism - its an absolute pleasure to be once again at 📍Srinagar. Presenting his thoughts on India as a Film Tourism Destination he reiterated that the vastness



1/3 pic.twitter.com/FuXzcyLbz4 — Ministry of Tourism (@tourismgoi) May 22, 2023

The actor hit global headlines when 'RRR' won the Oscar this year for the best original song 'Naatu Naatu' that featured them. The film also bagged the Golden Globe award.

His fans, who hail him as a global star, were delighted when the actor displayed his dancing prowess on the G20 stage. The actor danced to ‘Naatu Naatu’ from his movie ‘RRR’.

There is a video of the dance performance that has gone viral on social media and his fans are thrilled.

A fan wrote, “Pride of [email protected]” Another wrote, “You are a rockstar.” Many fans wrote ‘global star’ in the comment section.

Ram Charan fans considers his presence at the summit as another honour for their favourite star.

As per reports, it is the first time an actor from Tollywood is representing the Indian film industry at a prestigious global event.

