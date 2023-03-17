 Ram Charan, father Chiranjeevi meet Amit Shah in New Delhi after ‘RRR’ Oscar win : The Tribune India

Ram Charan, father Chiranjeevi meet Amit Shah in New Delhi after ‘RRR’ Oscar win

RRR's track ‘Naatu Naatu’ won Best Original song at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles

Ram Charan, father Chiranjeevi meet Amit Shah in New Delhi after ‘RRR’ Oscar win

RRR actor Ram Charan greeted Home Minister Amit Shah with a bouquet of flowers and a traditional silk stole. Tribune Photo



ANI

New Delhi, March 17

After a glorious win at the Oscars, team 'RRR' is back in India and continues to celebrate the victory. On Friday, one of the main leads of the magnum opus Ram Charan and his father Chiranjeevi met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

Ram Charan greeted the Home Minister with a bouquet of flowers and a traditional silk stole. Amit Shah then extended his heartiest congratulatory message to Ram Charan and felicitated him with a red silk stole as well.

Ram Charan reached the capital earlier in the day to a grand welcome by his fans at the airport. A sea of fans carried banners, and posters with his name and photos on them to welcome the actor back to his country after his film RRR's track Naatu Naatu won Best Original song at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

Ram Charan was all smiles and kept folding his hands and waving as he exited the airport and made his way to his car. His wife Upasana was also papped along with him.

The actor made sure to greet his fans through the sunroof of his car.

Speaking to reporters stationed outside the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Ram Charan said, "I am pleased and happy. Thank you, everyone. We are proud of MM Keeravani, SS Rajamouli and Chandrabose. Because of their hard work, we went to the red carpet and brought Oscar for India."  

Ram Charan described 'Naatu Naatu' as the song of the people of India.

"I thank all the fans and people from North to South and East to West parts of India for watching RRR and making the 'Naatu Naatu' song a superhit. Naatu Naatu was not our song it was the song of the people of India. It gave us an avenue for the Oscars," he added.

Earlier during the wee hours of Friday, RRR director SS Rajamouli and Naatu Naatu composer MM Keeravaani returned to Hyderbad after attending the Oscars ceremony.

'Naatu Naatu' was the first Telugu song to be nominated in the 'Original Song' category at the Oscars. It won the award trumping big names such as Rihanna and Lady Gaga. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and composer along with director SS Rajamouli and lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan were also present at the big event.

The lyrical composition by MM Keeravani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this 'RRR' mass anthem a perfect dance craze.  

#Amit Shah

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Budget 2023: Cow cess on sale of liquor bottles; move to fetch Rs 100 crore revenue per annum

2
Punjab

6-year-old boy killed as armed men open fire in Punjab's Mansa

3
Haryana

Gusty winds damage wheat crop in Punjab and Haryana just before harvest

4
Chandigarh

Built Deep Complex road, locals deserve ‘chhittar’ if they still don’t vote for me: Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher

5
Nation

2 women married to same man reach an 'agreement' to split days with husband

6
Haryana

Encroachments have nullified Gurugram's development: HC

7
Chandigarh

Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh give nod to MRTS for tricity, Metrolite on cards

8
Science Technology

Why TikTok's security risks keep raising fears and the reason why major countries are banning the app

9
Punjab

Drugs case: Supreme Court issues notice to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Punjab Govt’s plea against bail given to him

10
Nation

Helmets for Sikh troops: All fighter pilots, soldiers deployed in sensitive areas to wear full protective gear, MoS tells Parliament

Don't Miss

View All
Sikh man’s melodious rendition of ‘Kesariya’ song in 5 different languages leaves netizens impressed; also earns praise from Anand Mahindra
Trending

Sikh man’s melodious rendition of ‘Kesariya’ song in 5 different languages earns praise from PM Modi; leaves netizens hugely impressed

Why TikTok's security risks keep raising fears
Science Technology

Why TikTok's security risks keep raising fears and the reason why major countries are banning the app

US-based theatre art expert preserving tales of Partition
Punjab

US-based theatre art expert preserving tales of Partition

'Hurtful' tweet on Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh’s ‘yellow turban’ draws sharp reactions from Sikhs globally
Diaspora

'Hurtful' tweet on Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh's 'yellow turban' draws sharp reactions from Sikhs globally

Teen gives lease of life to 4 at PGI
Chandigarh

Organ donation: Teen gives lease of life to 4 at PGI

Apply for free rooftop solar power unit by March 31
Chandigarh

Apply for free rooftop solar power unit in Chandigarh by March 31

‘Plot to kill Babbu Maan, Mankirt Aulakh was going on...’ Bambiha group associates reveal to Chandigarh Police
Punjab

‘Plan to kill singers Babbu Maan, Mankirt Aulakh was going on...’ Bambiha group associates reveal to Chandigarh Police

Watch: Man with ‘40 pc lung capacity’ plays 14 musical instruments at one time, seeks Guinness World Record
Trending

Watch: Man with ‘40 pc lung capacity’ plays 14 musical instruments at one time, seeks Guinness World Record

Top News

Judges’ appointment: RAW report is sought in ‘extraordinary circumstances’, says Rijiju

Judges’ appointment: RAW report is sought in ‘extraordinary circumstances’, says Rijiju

The government had objected to the recommendation to appoint...

Delhi excise policy case: Court reserves verdict on ED plea seeking extension of Sisodia’s custody by 7 days

Excise policy case: Delhi court extends AAP leader Manish Sisodia's ED custody by 5 days

The court had earlier posted Sisodia’s bail plea for hearing...

Opposition leaders write to President Murmu seeking action against troll army defaming CJI Chandrachud

Opposition leaders write to President Murmu seeking action against troll army defaming CJI Chandrachud

Pramod Tiwari, Amee Yagnik, Raghav Chadha, Priyanka Chaturve...

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot announces 19 new districts, 3 new divisions ahead of Assembly polls

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot announces 19 new districts, 3 new divisions ahead of Assembly polls

Special attention has been paid to the regions like Shekhawa...

Situation along LAC stable but we need to keep very close watch: Army Chief Gen Pande

Situation along LAC stable but we need to keep very close watch: Army Chief Gen Pande

On the Agnipath recruitment scheme, the Army Chief said it i...


Cities

View All

SI among two convicted in 30-year-old kidnapping case

Sub-Inspector among two convicted in 30-year-old kidnapping case in Amritsar

400 more policemen to manage traffic in holy city

Snag leads to electricity outage on Heritage Street

Y20 consultation summit puts focus on AI-based research & sustainable farming

Start-up exhibition grabbing eyeballs

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

'Dentist kidnapping' case: Supreme Court stays HC order to Punjab Police to form SIT to probe UT police officers

'Dentist kidnapping' case: Supreme Court stays HC order to Punjab Police to form SIT to probe UT police officers

Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh give nod to MRTS for tricity, Metrolite on cards

Built Deep Complex road, locals deserve ‘chhittar’ if they still don’t vote for me: Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher

Work on potholed Zirakpur road begins

Jio launches 5G services at Chandigarh University

Delhi excise policy case: Court reserves verdict on ED plea seeking extension of Sisodia’s custody by 7 days

Excise policy case: Delhi court extends AAP leader Manish Sisodia's ED custody by 5 days

Road projects at ‘standstill’ due to ‘headless’ PWD, Atishi urges Delhi LG to appoint secretary

Manish Sisodia’s bungalow allotted to new Delhi minister Atishi

Delhi YouTuber arrested for violating traffic norms, creating ruckus

Chaos in Delhi Assembly; Speaker orders 3 BJP MLAs out of House

Paddy straw on 7 acres destroyed

Paddy straw on 7 acres destroyed

7 held for hooliganism in Lohian

Latifpura oustees gherao Improvement Trust office

Students allege rude behaviour by bus staff

Give details of sensitive poll stations: DC

15 minors from Bihar rescued from railway station in Punjab’s Ludhiana

15 minors from Bihar rescued from railway station in Punjab’s Ludhiana

Vertical garden project likely to complete soon

MLA held hostage at village

Eatery serves hookah, liquor to minors

Priest booked for sexual exploitation

2 months on, civic body poll dates yet to be out

2 months on, civic body poll dates yet to be out

Helmets for Sikh troops: All fighter pilots, soldiers deployed in sensitive areas to wear full protective gear, MoS tells Parliament

Varsity students, staff continue stir over grant

‘Faculty, admn to blame for Pbi varsity’s financial crisis’

Police drive against anti-social elements