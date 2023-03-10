 Watch: Ram Charan promises to host big party if Rajamouli gets to direct Marvel movies : The Tribune India

Ram Charan is in US promoting RRR ahead of the 95th Academy Awards

Ram Charan with Star Wars director JJ Abrams. Instagram/alwaysramcharan



PTI

Los Angeles, March 10

"RRR" star Ram Charan says they will "host a big party" if SS Rajamouli ever gets an opportunity to direct a Marvel Studios film.

Charan is currently in the US to promote the period epic action "RRR'' ahead of the 95th Academy Awards where the film is nominated in the Original Song category for its Telugu track "Naatu Naatu".

The actor, who features in the global blockbuster alongside Jr NTR, took to Instagram on Friday to share snippets of his interview with website Entertainment Tonight.

When the interviewer quizzed him about the vision that can be "brought together" if Rajamouli directs a Marvel film, Charan said, "Wow. We are going to host you a big party if that happens. She is one of the first people to say this and fingers crossed, I really hope that happens. It is for my director." Asked if he would like to feature in the Marvel or Star Wars franchise, the actor said he wanted to be in "every film, in every country where people appreciate cinema".

“I want to be in every franchise where people are watching it and buying the tickets. I want to be in every film, in every country where people appreciate art in the films and cinema basically. Cinema is becoming the global cinema. It's no more Holywood, Bollywood. It's burning all the woods and becoming a global cinema. And I am so fortunate to be a part of that." "RRR" follows a pre-Independence fictional story woven around two real-life Indian revolutionaries - Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) - in the 1920s.

Check out the video:

The film also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Shriya Saran in key roles. It is the first Indian film in over two decades to be nominated for the Academy Awards. "Naatu Naatu" has already scooped up a Golden Globe win -- the first Indian song to do so.

Charan is in the US along with Rajamouli, composer MM Keeravani and co-star Jr NTR.

In another interview, the actor opened up about his father, cinema icon Chiranjeevi's reaction to the Oscar nomination for the film.

"It is emotional for all of us. It is emotional for my dad who is waiting there. Before taking my flight, he was so sentimental that I was coming here. In 154 films he has done and 42 years he has been working, he has been to the Oscars in the 80s and that too for an appearance, and that also he felt was a huge achievement.

"But today we have been nominated and in the list and now waiting," he said during an appearance on podcast Talk Easy.

At the upcoming Oscars ceremony in Los Angeles on March 12, "Naatu Naatu" singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava are set to perform the song.

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India
Chandigarh

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience
Trending

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 for in an attempt to be sent to jail
World

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 in an attempt to be sent to jail

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it
Trending

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee
World

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore
Chandigarh

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion
Nation International Women’s Day

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion

IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit
Nation

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami: IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit

