Ram Charan receives rousing welcome as he returns to India post 'Naatu Naatu Oscar win

Delhi, March 17

Flying back to India after the Oscars where 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' marked a historic win in the Best Original Song category, actor Ram Charan, and wife Upasana in tow, landed to a hero's welcome at the New Delhi airport on Friday morning.

It was a tumultuous welcome at the VIP area of the Indira Gandhi International Airport here on Friday morning.

With him was his wife Upasana Kamineni. They were together to celebrate the moment when the M.M. Keeravani-composed 'Naatu Naatu' won the Oscar for the Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards on March 13.

The couple who are expecting their first child soon, were welcomed enthusiastically by the waiting swarm of fans and media personnel.

Take a look:

Ram Charan was all smiles and kept folding his hands and waving as he negotiated his way through the crush. Even as they were mobbed by the waiting crowd, Ram Charan carefully steered his wife to the waiting vehicle.

Before leaving the airport, Ram Charan spent a few moments with the waiting media teams. Watched by his doting wife, Ram Charan painstakingly answered media's questions in Hindi.

"It's not our song. 'Naatu Naatu' is the nation's song. Your love has taken it to the Oscars and given it a chance to win there," Ram Charan said.

The actor is scheduled to meet Prime Minster Narendra Modi and address a conclave organised by a news magazine during his stay in Delhi before going back to home city Hyderabad.

