 Ram Charan feels overwhelmed as RRR team receives standing ovation at special screening in LA : The Tribune India

Ram Charan treasts fans with a glimpse from the screening

Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli, M.M. Keeravaani at the screening event in LA. Twitter/@AlwaysRamCharan



ANI

Los Angeles, March 3

With 'RRR' releasing in theatres across the United States on Friday, there's nonstop love pouring in for the team behind SS Rajamouli's magnum opus action-drama as they received a grand welcome at the film's screening ahead of the 95th Academy Awards.

Taking to Twitter, Ram Charan treated fans with a glimpse of the screening.

The entire team of 'RRR'including M.M. Keeravaani attended the special screening and addressed the audience.

In the second image, Ram Charan clicked a selfie with his fans.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "What an overwhelmingly happy response to the screening of #RRR at the Ace Hotel! Receiving a standing ovation from you all will be etched in my memory forever!! Thank you all so much."

Ram Charan is in Los Angeles now and heavily promoting the movie 'RRR' as the song 'Naatu Naatu' from his movie is competing for the Oscar in the category of the best original score.

Recently, in the KTLA Entertainment show, Charan has been referred to as the Brad Pitt of India. Reacting to that, Ram blushed and said, "I mean I like Brad Pitt for sure." Fans shared the clip on Twitter and Ram is garnering praise from netizens.

Previously, Ram Charan appeared on the daytime Talk show 'Good Morning America' where he talked about the bumper success of 'RRR'. He has also opened up about becoming a father in the show.

The Oscar-nominated song 'Naatu Naatu' will be performed on the Oscar stage by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava.

The 95th Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be broadcast live on March 13 in India.

Before entering the Oscars, the song bagged awards on the global stage. In January, 'Naatu Naatu' won the Golden Globes in the 'Best Original Song' category. Five days later, 'RRR' bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards. One is for the best song and another is for 'best foreign language film.' Since then, 'RRR' and 'Naatu Naatu' are riding high on the global chart.

