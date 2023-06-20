Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni welcome first child

Hyderabad, June 20
‘RRR’ star Ram Charan and wife, entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni, on Tuesday morning became parents to their first child, a baby girl.
Both the mother and the baby are doing well, said the hospital, where Upasana was admitted on Monday.
"Miss Upasana Kamineni and Ram Charan Konidela had a baby girl on 20th June 2023, at Apollo Hospital Jubilee Hills - Hyderabad. The baby and mother are doing well," the hospital said in the medical bulletin.
Later, Ram Charan's father, veteran actor-politician Chiranjeevi, shared the news of his granddaughter's arrival in a Twitter post.
"Welcome Little Mega Princess!! You have spread cheer among the Mega Family of millions on your arrival as much as you have made the blessed parents @AlwaysRamCharan & @upasanakonidela and us grandparents, Happy and Proud!! (sic)" Chiranjeevi wrote.
Ram, 38, and Upasana, 33, announced their pregnancy in December.
The couple tied the knot in 2012 after dating for years.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM leaves for US, says ‘together we stand stronger in meeting shared global challenges’
Says ‘special invitation’ is a reflection of the vigour and ...
Release rural development fund in 10 days or Punjab will move Supreme Court, CM Bhagwant Mann tells Centre in state Assembly
Punjab Vidhan Sabha passes resolution against Centre for non...
Bhagwant Mann attends CM’s yogshala in Jalandhar
Says attending the event has given him energy and strength
Cops find body of missing Indian student near river in Canada
Vishay Patel's body was found near the Assiniboine river and...
Gujarat couple seeking to enter US illegally held captive in Iran by Pakistani agent: Police
A process is on to register an FIR in this connection at Kru...