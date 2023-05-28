Ram Charan's maiden production 'The India House' is based on Veer Savarkar, watch teaser

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 28

On the 140th birth anniversary of Veer Savarkar, 'RRR' star Ram Charan announced the launch of the first film to be produced under his new production banner V Mega Pictures where he has partnered with his friend Vikram Reddy of UV Creations and Abhishek Agarwal Arts, the production house behind 'The Kashmir Files' and 'Karthikeya 2'.

Along with the teaser of 'The India House', named after the base of Veer Savarkar's activities in London, Ram Charan tweeted that the period pan-India film will be headlined by Nikhil Siddhartha (whose Netaji Subhas Bose-centric 'Spy' is much-awaited) and Anupam Kher. Ram Vamsi Krishna will wear the director’s hat.

He wrote, "On the occasion of the 140th birth anniversary of our great freedom fighter Veer Savarkar Garu we are proud to announce our pan India film - THE INDIA HOUSE headlined by Nikhil Siddhartha, Anupam Kher ji & director Ram Vamsi Krishna! Jai Hind!"

On the occasion of the 140th birth anniversary of our great freedom fighter Veer Savarkar Garu we are proud to announce our pan India film - THE INDIA HOUSE

headlined by Nikhil Siddhartha, Anupam Kher ji & director Ram Vamsi Krishna!

Jai Hind!@actor_Nikhil @AnupamPKher… pic.twitter.com/YYOTOjmgkV — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) May 28, 2023

Soon after he shared the teaser, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emojis.

"This is going to be Epic," a user wrote.

Another user commented, "GLOBAL HERO - GLOBAL PRODUCER" "Amazing… waiting for the release," a user commented.

In the announcement video, Nikhil could be seen holding a briefcase in front of a burning house.

'The India House' is set in the pre-independence era in London. The teaser hints at a film that unfolds a love story during a time of political turmoil around India House. It was, incidentally, a residence for Indian students run by the nationalist lawyer and editor of the 'Indian Sociologist', Shyamji Krishna Varma.

It was with Shyamji Krishna Varma that Mahatma Gandhi had an impassioned argument on revolution versus non-violence, which inspired him to write his 1909 manifesto 'Hind Swaraj'.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan recently marked his presence at the G20 Summit in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. He will be next seen in director Shankar's upcoming action film 'Game Changer' opposite actor Kiara Advani.

'Game Changer' will release in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

Apart from Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, the film also stars SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali, and Srikanth. The film is slated to release this year.

#anupam kher #Nikhil #ram charan