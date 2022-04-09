Ram Charan’s response to Rakhi Sawant

Actress Rakhi Sawant, who was present at the star-studded success party of RRR in Mumbai, had taken the opportunity to interact with Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

Though it was a short conversation, the video of Ram Charan and NTR interacting with Rakhi has now become viral on social media. The super excited Rakhi was spotted interacting with Ram Charan, as she congratulated him on the huge success of RRR. “Will you please do ‘Naatu Naatu’ step with me?” Rakhi had requested Ram Charan. As Ram Charan was among a huge crowd, he politely said that he could not dance.

Jr NTR, who was surrounded by hundreds of people, had also posed for a selfie video with Rakhi Sawant, as she is seen congratulating him for ‘RRR’.

This humble gesture by the biggest South Indian stars has caught much attention, as social media comments pour in. Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, on the other hand, had ignored Rakhi while she was literally seen trying to talk to him. Social media users were left wondering why he acted so coldly towards the actress. —IANS