Ram Kapoor's glamourous world as Ashish in 'Neeyat' involves close family, friends and their web of secrets

Mumbai, June 27
Actor Ram Kapoor will be seen in an exciting role in 'Neeyat'.
Helmed by Anu Menon, 'Neeyat' also stars Vidya Balan, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami, Amrita Puri, Dipannita Sharma, Niki Walia, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli and Danesh Razvi.
Set in the breathtakingly beautiful highlands of Scotland, the engaging trailer takes the viewer into the glamourous world of billionaire Ashish Kapoor (Ram Kapoor) and his close circle of family and friends, where everyone is tangled in their own web of secrets. When Ashish Kapoor ends up being murdered at his own party, it is up to detective Mira Rao (Vidya Balan) to uncover the hidden motives and mysteries in this classic whodunnit.
Check out the trailer:
View this post on Instagram
Excited about the project, Ram said, "When I first heard the script, I immediately fell in love with the project. It is a fantastic role and it is the kind of role that I knew I was well suited for. I could see myself playing Ashish Kapoor. Personality wise, certain characters are difficult to get into, and certain characters are easier, this one was the latter. When I first read the script, I saw that this was not going to be too difficult to get into, it was relatable to me, that was my initial thought. I based some of the character parts on my own father. My father was also a typical North Indian Punjabi man who could be very loud and opinionated, and he was also very well to do, very successful. There were similarities between him and my character, so I based the building blocks of the character on my father, whom I discussed with Anu as I thought that would help me make it more personal. Anu liked that and helped me build on it more, that's how we developed it together."
'Neeyat' will release across theatres worldwide on July 7.
