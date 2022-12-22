Ram Setu takes the OTT route

Prime Video has announced the global streaming premiere of the action-adventure thriller Ram Setu, directed by Abhishek Sharma. Led by Akshay Kumar, the film also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Nassar and Pravessh Rana in pivotal roles.
Ram Setu is about an atheist archaeologist-turned-believer, who must race against time to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of India’s heritage. The film will premiere on December 23, 2022, on Prime Video. — TMS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Senior IPS officer and Tihar Prisons ex-D-G Sandeep Goel suspended
Goel, a 1989-batch IPS officer, was removed as the head of D...
Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Poonawala withdraws his bail plea
Poonawala appears before the court through video-conferencin...
As highly transmissible Chinese Omicron strains BA.5.2 and BF.7 spread, PM Modi to review covid situation in India on Thursday
Indian govt tells states to conduct genome-sequencing of sam...
'Chronology samjhiye'; Congress takes a jibe at govt hours before PM's covid review meeting
The Congress's jibe comes just hours before Prime Minister M...
Dense fog in region disrupts road, rail traffic; zero visibility in Punjab's Bathinda
A railway spokesperson says 20 trains are running late by on...