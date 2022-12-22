Ram Setu takes the OTT route

Prime Video has announced the global streaming premiere of the action-adventure thriller Ram Setu, directed by Abhishek Sharma. Led by Akshay Kumar, the film also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Nassar and Pravessh Rana in pivotal roles.

Ram Setu is about an atheist archaeologist-turned-believer, who must race against time to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of India’s heritage. The film will premiere on December 23, 2022, on Prime Video. — TMS