'Ram Setu' teaser: Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez race against time in this action adventure

ANI
New Delhi, September 26
Makers of the upcoming action-adventure 'Ram Setu' on Sunday unveiled the teaser of the film.
Taking to Instagram, actor Akshay Kumar shared the teaser which he captioned, "Ram Setu ki pehli jhalak...just for you. Made this with a lot of love, hope you like it. Batana zaroor. #RamSetu. October 25th. Only in theatres worldwide."
Watch the teaser:
View this post on Instagram
Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, the film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Satya Dev in the lead roles.
The film is all set to hit the theatres on October 25, 2022.
The story of 'Ram Setu' revolves around an atheist archaeologist turned believer, Aryan Kulshrestha (Akshay Kumar), who must race against time to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of India's heritage.
It promises to be a fast-paced, action-adventure entertainer for the entire family and with a never-seen-before visual scale.
'Ram Setu' will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra starrer comedy film 'Thank God'.
Following the film's theatrical release, 'Ram Setu' will soon be also available for Amazon Prime members.
The film is produced by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment), Subaskaran, Mahaveer Jain, and Aashish Singh (Lyca Productions) and Prime Video with Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi as the Creative Producer.
'Ram Setu' will be distributed worldwide in theatres by Zee Studios.
