Ram Setu trailer: Akshay Kumar goes on epic adventure, walks on water

Mumbai, October 11
"Duniya main Shri Ram ke Lakhon mandir hai par Setu sirf ek" -- is a line that actor Akshay Kumar is heard saying while he's seen walking on water in the trailer of the upcoming film 'Ram Setu'.
The makers unveiled the over two-minute long trailer, where Akshay seems to be saving what his character claims to be an ancient treasure - a bridge built by Lord Ram in the Ramayana. It starts with an explanation of the story where the antagonist wants to destroy 'Ram Setu'.
As Akshay and his team set out to prove the existence of the structure, they get embroiled in a big scheme where they are the targets. The action-adventure filled video also shows Akshay walking on water at the end of the trailer.
Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha have a blink-and-miss appearance.
According to the description on YouTube, the film is about an atheist archaeologist turned believer, who must race against time to prove the existence of the legendary Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of India's heritage.
An action adventure with a strong serving of twists and turns, Ram Setu promises to keep the viewer engaged and entertained, making it the perfect festive film to be enjoyed with the entire family in cinemas.
'Ram Setu' has been directed by Abhishek Sharma and co-produced by Cape of Good Films along with Amazon Prime Video, Abundantia Entertainment, and Lyca Productions. The film also stars Satya Dev, Nasser, Pravesh Rana, Jennifer Piccinato.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
EC allots ‘two swords and a shield’ as poll symbol to Shinde faction of Shiv Sena
Shinde’s faction called ‘Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena’ will be a...
In UNGA, India votes to reject Russia's demand for secret ballot on draft resolution on Ukraine
MEA had justified similar UNSC vote against Russia as 'proce...
Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav cremated in UP’s Saifai; Rajnath Singh, Sharad Pawar among leaders who pay last respect
Actor and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan also marked her p...
Amid ‘rift’ with Bhagwant Mann-led AAP govt, Punjab Governor turns down BFUHS Vice-Chancellor’s appointment
Returned the file by asking the government to send a panel o...
‘Mahakal Lok’ corridor: PM Modi performs puja at Lord Mahakal temple in Ujjain
He was accompanied by Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj ...