Ramandeep Singh Sur opens up on being part of Udaariyaan

Ramandeep Singh Sur, who is part of Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s show Udaariyaan, says that he loves acting in the show. He says that the love of the fans makes all the hard work, worth it.

“I really appreciate the love people have showered on us. Every day, I receive a number of compliments on Instagram, Facebook from fans who appreciate my character Jaggi in the show. Also, another compliment I often receive is about the chemistry between Minty and me,” he says. Daily soaps mean a lot of hard work. He says, “Well, I take this job very seriously and when I reach the set, I have only one thing in my mind. I have to give my best to my character.”