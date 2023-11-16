Ramandeep Singh Sur opens up on being part of Udaariyaan

Ramandeep Singh Sur, who is part of Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s show Udaariyaan, says that he loves acting in the show. He says that the love of the fans makes all the hard work, worth it.
“I really appreciate the love people have showered on us. Every day, I receive a number of compliments on Instagram, Facebook from fans who appreciate my character Jaggi in the show. Also, another compliment I often receive is about the chemistry between Minty and me,” he says. Daily soaps mean a lot of hard work. He says, “Well, I take this job very seriously and when I reach the set, I have only one thing in my mind. I have to give my best to my character.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India not ruling out investigation into Canada's allegations over Nijjar, but wants evidence: Jaishankar
EAM makes the comments in response to questions during a con...
India raises Khalistan issue and safety of its diplomats with UK
With reference to the violent protests at India House in Mar...
Delhi's air quality very poor, vehicular emissions largest contributor
Recent findings from a joint project by the Delhi government...
‘Go home, Indian’; Sikh restaurateur racially targeted in Australia
Jarnail 'Jimmy' Singh, who runs 'Dawat – The Invitation' res...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann flags off anti-drug bicycle rally in Ludhiana
25,000 people registered for the rally which starts from Pun...