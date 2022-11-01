Actor Rambha, her kids get injured in car accident in Canada; wishes pour in after she posts pictures of mishap

Chandigarh, November 1
Wishes poured in from all quarters after Tamil and Telugu film actress Rambha and her children were injured in a car accident in Canada.
The accident, the actress said, had occurred while she was returning after picking up her kids from school.
The actress shared pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Our car was hit by another car at an intersection wayback from picking kids from school...my little Sasha is still in the hospital. Bad days bad time. Please pray for us, your prayers mean a lot."
The actress, who at one point in time was among the top actresses of the Tamil and Telugu film industries, now resides in Canada along with her husband and three children. While the actress confirmed that she and her children were safe although they had sustained minor injuries, she said that her daughter Sasha was still in hospital. The actress also posted pictures of her damaged car and her little daughter who has been hospitalised.
