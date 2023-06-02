Rana Daggubati hopes Prabhas, Deepika Padukone’s ‘Project K’ will break records created by ‘RRR’ and ‘Baahubali’

Chandigarh, June 2
South Indian actor Rana Daggubati, who was last seen in the Netflix series Rana Naidu, expressed his excitement about Deepika Padukone-Prabhas-starrer Project K. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan.
Rana Daggubati says Project K is one of the most-anticipated films in both Bollywood and Tollywood. The ‘Baahubali’ star, in a recent interview, spoke about Hindi and South film industry supporting each other. He said, ‘we celebrate each other’s cinema fully’. He said everyone is looking forward to ‘Project K’ in Telugu. “That’s the movie that will break boundaries which RRR and SS Rajamouli's Baahubali have done. It’s pushing that boundary to the next stage,” Rana said at India Today Conclave South 2023.
Rana says Project K can really become the global film from Telugu.
Here's the video:
#Prabhas pic.twitter.com/YK2WHrYxxw— 𝐁𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐦𝐚 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐬 (@BheeshmaTalks) June 2, 2023
By which time #Prabhas already left the Movies for about "4-Years" because #Baahubali in the Making ! ❤️🥹👏🏼 - @RanaDaggubati pic.twitter.com/9i0OssQTG1— ⍟ (@charanvicky_) June 2, 2023
Talking about Project K, it’s a blend of science-fiction and fantasy themes. Although it is about the modern avatar of lord Vishnu, it will also be high on emotional quotient.
A report by Hindustan Times states that Kamal Haasan has been approached by ‘Project K’ makers to play the villain in the film. But the actor, according to the report, has denied the news about the 150 crore offer.
Project K was unveiled during the 50th anniversary of Vyjayanthi Movies in February 2020. The movie is tentatively scheduled to release in January 2024.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Law panel backs sedition law; says it should be retained with safeguards to prevent misuse
Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code dealing with sedition ...
Punjab: 3 IAS, 35 PCS officers transferred
The postings and transfers of the officers have been made on...
Brij Bhushan denied permission for Ayodhya rally amid probe into wrestlers' allegations
Singh, in a Facebook post, said he has postponed the 'Jan Ch...
Punjab and Haryana High Court dismisses Haryana IAS officer Vijay Dahiya's anticipatory bail plea
Petitioner claims to have been falsely implicated in the cas...
Chandigarh court grants bail to Beant Singh assassination convict Gurmeet Singh
High court in January had ordered release of all those convi...