Rana Daggubati hopes Prabhas, Deepika Padukone’s ‘Project K’ will break records created by ‘RRR’ and ‘Baahubali’

South Indian actor Rana Daggubati, who was last seen in the Netflix series Rana Naidu, expressed his excitement about Deepika Padukone-Prabhas-starrer Project K. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan.

Rana Daggubati says Project K is one of the most-anticipated films in both Bollywood and Tollywood. The ‘Baahubali’ star, in a recent interview, spoke about Hindi and South film industry supporting each other. He said, ‘we celebrate each other’s cinema fully’. He said everyone is looking forward to ‘Project K’ in Telugu. “That’s the movie that will break boundaries which RRR and SS Rajamouli's Baahubali have done. It’s pushing that boundary to the next stage,” Rana said at India Today Conclave South 2023.

Rana says Project K can really become the global film from Telugu.

Talking about Project K, it’s a blend of science-fiction and fantasy themes. Although it is about the modern avatar of lord Vishnu, it will also be high on emotional quotient.

A report by Hindustan Times states that Kamal Haasan has been approached by ‘Project K’ makers to play the villain in the film. But the actor, according to the report, has denied the news about the 150 crore offer.

Project K was unveiled during the 50th anniversary of Vyjayanthi Movies in February 2020. The movie is tentatively scheduled to release in January 2024.

