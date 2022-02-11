Rana Daggubati-starrer 'Bheemla Nayak' to get Hindi release

'Bheemla Nayak' producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi confirms

Rana Daggubati-starrer 'Bheemla Nayak' to get Hindi release

Bheemla Nayak poster. Instagram/nagavamsi19

IANS

Hyderabad, February 11

As the Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati-starrer 'Bheemla Nayak' will release in theaters soon, the makers are preparing the ground for the multistarrer's Hindi release as well.

'Bheemla Nayak' producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi confirms the Hindi release of the most-anticipated movie.

In one of his recent interviews, when Naga Vamsi was quizzed about 'Bheemla Nayak', he said: "I am confident that the movie will be a super hit. That is why we have opted for its Hindi release as well".

"Though 'Bheemla Nayak' is an adaptation of Malayalam movie 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum', the audience will be thoroughly entertained. We have taken the storyline from the original movie. Our writer Trivikram Srinivas has done a fantastic job in the script work," Naga Vamsi explained.

Naga Vamsi shared this poster on social media:

'Bheemla Nayak' will be released on either February 25 or April 1.

Rana Daggubati plays Pawan Kalyan's opponent, and the duo will reprise Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon from Malayalam's original movie 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' respectively.

Nithya Menen and Samyukta Menon are the female leads in the action drama. Sagar K Chandra is the director, while Trivikram Srinivas has penned the screenplay and dialogues. S Thaman is the music composer for 'Bheemla Nayak', which is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments Banner.

#bheemlanayak #ranadaggubati

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Amritsar

14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public

2
Patiala

Punjab Assembly poll: Sanour AAP candidate booked for 'false affidavit'

3
Nation

Supreme Court again refuses to intervene on Karnataka hijab row

4
Nation

With 11.79% positivity rate, Himachal among few states of concern

5
Chandigarh

Nearly all open now in Chandigarh

6
Nation

Supreme Court reinstates judicial officer who quit accusing judge of sexual harassment

7
Entertainment

Here is how Karan Kundrra believes girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash has 'ruined his image', says 'mere career ki dhajjiya uda di'

8
Haryana

Gurugram police register FIR against builder after 2 die in building mishap

9
Haryana

2 kiled as roof of Gurugram high-rise caves in

10
Punjab Campaign Trail

Punjab poll 2022: In Bathinda Urban, silent voter holds the key

Don't Miss

View All
Amritsar: 14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public
Amritsar

14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records
Himachal

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts

Chandigarh: Single ticket for tourist spots, app launched by Tourism Department
Chandigarh

Single ticket for tourist spots in Chandigarh, app launched by Tourism Department

Kapil Sharma shares a heartfelt photo with daughter Anayra; both flaunt a cute pout
Entertainment

Kapil Sharma shares a heartfelt photo with daughter Anayra; both flaunt a cute pout

Know Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's reaction after seeing drunk 'uninvited' Kapil Sharma at their party in the middle of the night
Trending

Know Shah Rukh and Gauri's reaction after seeing drunk 'uninvited' Kapil Sharma at their house party in the middle of the night

Mother to 3 daughters, pregnant Pakistani woman gets nail hammered into her head so that she gives birth to a son
World

Mother to 3 daughters, pregnant Pakistani woman gets nail hammered into her head so that she gives birth to a son

Amritsar: Author of a book, this rickshaw-puller is unhappy with Punjab’s political scene
Amritsar

Author of a book, this rickshaw-puller is unhappy with Punjab's political scene

Top Stories

Quad foreign ministers resolve to keep Indo-Pacific free from coercion

Quad foreign ministers discuss Russia's role in Ukraine crisis, resolve to keep Indo-Pacific free from coercion

Joint statement makes veiled criticism of Pakistan

Justice Ajit Singh Bains dies at 99

Justice Ajit Singh Bains dies at 99

Justice Bains had remained a judge of the Punjab and Haryana...

Twitter down for thousands of users - Downdetector.com

Twitter back online after software glitch disrupts services

"We've fixed a technical bug that was preventing timelines f...

Plea filed in Supreme Court challenging Karnataka High Court order on hijab row

Supreme Court again refuses to intervene on Karnataka hijab row

CJI says, ‘We are also watching what’s happening in the stat...

Hijab row: Karnataka HC requests state government to reopen schools, says no to Hijab and saffron shawls in classrooms

Karnataka High Court requests state govt to reopen schools, says no to hijab and saffron shawls in classrooms

Interim order was issued by three-judge full bench led by Ch...

Cities

View All

Election 2022: To increase turnout, Amritsar administration gets creative

Election 2022: To increase turnout, Amritsar administration gets creative

A triangular contest on the cards in Tarn Taran segment

BJP Amritsar East candidate Jagmohan Raju files complaint with EC, alleges violations

14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public

Hopeful of repeating its '89 feat, Simranjit Singh Mann's Akali Dal fighting for open trade with Pakistan

Cancer a ‘non-issue’ for parties in Malwa

Cancer a 'non-issue' for parties in Malwa

Punjab poll 2022: In Bathinda Urban, silent voter holds the key

Justice Ajit Singh Bains dies at 99

Justice Ajit Singh Bains dies at 99

Panchkula: Assamese woman accuses Haryana IPS officer’s wife of torture, confinement, bonded labour

Chandigarh records 95 new Covid cases, 3 fatalities

Nearly all open now in Chandigarh

Chandigarh allows offline classes in schools from February 14

9-year-old girl among 4 dead as building collapses in north Delhi

9-year-old girl among 4 dead as building collapses in north Delhi

Viral video shows car of ex-bureaucrat’s son hit, drag man 100 metres in Delhi’s Greater Kailash

Delhi HC, district courts to resume physical hearings from March 2

Delhi records maximum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius

Doctor shot at by unidentified men outside Delhi hospital

‘Tusi buss sade bande nu jita ke MLA bana deyo, mantri banana mera kum hai’

Punjabh CM Channi has a promise of Cabinet berth for all candidates

Man gets death for raping minor

Joining still on hold, Congress boasts of giving jobs to 1,158 assistant professors in Punjab

NRI woman's handbag with cash & gold stolen from Jalandhar's supermarket

BJP mobilises cadre for PM Modi's Jalandhar rally on February 14

Youth held for vandalising statue of Arjuna awardee

Youth held for vandalising statue of Arjuna awardee Gurdial Singh Malhi in Dakha

Delay in elevated road project from Samrala Chowk to MC limits on Ferozepur Road troubles residents, bizmen

March held in Ludhiana to make environment main poll agenda

5 die, 69 fresh cases in Ludhiana

Month on, booster dose gets poor response in Ludhiana district

Sanour AAP candidate booked for ‘false affidavit’

Punjab Assembly poll: Sanour AAP candidate booked for 'false affidavit'

PUNJAB POLL 2022: 25 per cent candidates in fray have criminal cases in Patiala district

300 inoculated at Punjabi University vaccination camp

Volunteers to help elderly, pregnant women voters at polling booths in Patiala district