Rana Naidu has been revived for a second season

Netflix has decided to renew the thriller Rana Naidu for a second season, weeks after the launch of its first season. Produced by Sunder Aaron and Locomotive Global, the show was created by Karan Anshuman, and co-directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn S. Varma. It was trending at the number one spot as the most-watched series in India for three consecutive weeks and continues to be in the Top 10 series list in India for the fifth week in a row. Backed by strong characters and good acting, the first season has been a hit globally.

Producer Sunder Aaron says, “Rana Naidu’s success is a testament to the power of strong characters with an authentic and fast-paced storytelling.”