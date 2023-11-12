Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt arrive hand-in-hand at Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash

ANI

Mumbai, November 12

Power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made heads turn with their presence at Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's Diwali bash.

The 'Brahmastra' stars arrived at the party wearing ethnic outfits. Alia looked gorgeous in a red lehenga. On the other hand, Ranbir opted for a black kurta that he paired with a black jacket and white pants.

The couple held hands as they posed together for the paparazzi.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor arrive at Kareena Kapoor's Diwali Party. ANI

Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor also attended the festive bash held at Kareena and Saif's house in Mumbai on Saturday night. She was spotted wearing a pink salwar suit.

Arjun Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan were also clicked by paps before entering the party.

It was indeed a beautiful moment to see Kareena's parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita arrived together in traditional wear. While Randhir wore cream, Babita was in soft pink and were accompanied by their caretakers.

Speaking of the hosts, they were also dressed to the nines.

Taking to Instagram Story, Kareena posted an adorable picture with Saif. In the image, the couple can be seen striking a stylish pose.

While she donned a red sari, he wore a dhoti-kurta set.

"And one with the man (red heart emoji)," she captioned the post.

Prior to the party, Kareena gave a glimpse of a rangoli created by her sons -- Taimur and Jeh.

In one of the images, Jeh can be seen spreading colours all over the floors while making the rangoli.

"Aiyoooo when the family decides to do Rangoli...or Holi...no idea ...but what matters is we had fun...[?]#Let the festivities begin#love and laughter to everyone [?]," Kareena hilariously summed up the moment.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena's film 'The Buckingham Murders' helmed by Hansal Mehta was recently premiered at the BFI London Film Festival. She will also be seen in 'The Crew' alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon.Saif, on the other hand, will be next seen in the Pan-India film 'Devara' alongside Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.

