Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji celebrate Christmas eve at Soni Razdan’s residence

ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra), December 25

Power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made heads turn with their presence at Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan’s residence on Christmas eve.

In the videos captured by Mumbai-based paps, Alia and Ranbir were seen arriving together along with Shaheen Bhatt.

The ‘Brahmastra’ actors arrived at the party in their best outfits. Alia looked gorgeous in a lime-coloured frilled dress. How can we miss her cute reindeer hairband?

Ranbir, on the other hand, opted for a casual yet stylish look. He wore a beige-hued pant with a white t-shirt and a black waistcoat.

A mini ‘Brahmastra’ reunion also happened at the party as Ranbir and Alia were joined by Ayan Mukerji and Karan Johar.

Mahesh Bhatt arrived with his daughter Pooja Bhatt for the party.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be seen next in director Vasan Bala’s ‘Jigra’.

Apart from that, she also has ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ in her kitty. Helmed by Farhan Akhtar, the film also stars Katirna Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles.

Ranbir is currently basking in the success of ‘Animal’, which hit theatres on December 1.

‘Animal’ also starred Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri. The film received polarising reactions from the critics and audiences, but it managed to create wonders at the box office. Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed it.

Ranbir will next be seen in the ‘Animal’ sequel.

