Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt hold each other close as they pose at IOC session inaugurated by Narendra Modi

ANI
Mumbai, October 14
Actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone arrived at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai on Saturday for the 141st International Olympic Committee (IOC) session.
The 'Brahmastra' couple was seen posing in front of the paps at NMACc in their traditional outfits.
Ranbir- Alia was seen twinning in dark blue outfits.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Deepika, on the other hand, exuded boss-lady vibes in a grey suit.
Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 141st International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session at the Jio World Centre.
The IOC session serves as a key meeting of the members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Important decisions regarding the future of the Olympic games are made at the IOC Sessions.
India is hosting the IOC session for the second time and after a gap of about 40 years. The IOC's 86th session was held in New Delhi in 1983, read a press release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).
The session will also be attended by the President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach and other members of the IOC, along with prominent Indian sports personalities and representatives from various sports federations, including the Indian Olympic Association.
