Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to postpone wedding: Rahul Bhatt

Chandigarh, April 12
Rumour mill has been abuzz with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding details. Last few days have all been about how the two families are busy in the preparation. Speculation are a plenty, from the dates — one of the three April 14,15 or 17 — to the wedding location, which keeps changing from the Kapoor family's iconic Chembur bungalow to the couple's Vastu building apartment in Pali Hill.
Pictures of Krishna Raj Kapoor’s bungalow in Bandra, which was decked up with lights, further built excitement about the impending wedding. Then, when paparazzi stationed outside Ranbir and Alia’s residence spotted designer clothes by celebrity designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee being taken into the apartment complex in a cab, it meant confirmation and a reason to celebrate for the fans.
While there has been no official confirmation on the wedding date so far from both the families, everyone is sure it’s happening. In fact, Alia’s step-brother Rahul Bhatt had recently confirmed that the couple is tying the knot this week.
Now, the latest update apparently is that the couple might be delaying the nuptials. In an interview with Aaj Tak, Rahul Bhatt said that his sister will not be walking down the aisle this week. The sudden change, he says, is because of security reasons. He reportedly said that Alia and Ranbir have decided to change the date of their wedding and push it to a later date as information was allegedly ‘leaked’ to the media. He did agree that they had earlier finalised April 14 as the wedding date.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
US reaffirms its continued support for India’s permanent membership in reformed UNSC, NSG
The US praises India for its significant contributions as a ...
Punjab witnesses power outages because of coal shortage
Power situation continues to be grim as 4 thermal units rema...
Chandigarh commuters face hardships as app-based cabs, autos remain off road against rise in fuel prices
Cab-Auto Sanyukt Morcha call for ‘chakka jam’ in tricity
Punjab opposition targets Bhagwant Mann over Kejriwal 'interference'
Warring takes a dig at the CM over Arvind Kejriwal summoning...
Crisis-hit Sri Lanka announces debt default
The government in January resisted calls for debt default in...