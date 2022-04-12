Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to postpone wedding: Rahul Bhatt

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 12

Rumour mill has been abuzz with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding details. Last few days have all been about how the two families are busy in the preparation. Speculation are a plenty, from the dates — one of the three April 14,15 or 17 — to the wedding location, which keeps changing from the Kapoor family's iconic Chembur bungalow to the couple's Vastu building apartment in Pali Hill.

Pictures of Krishna Raj Kapoor’s bungalow in Bandra, which was decked up with lights, further built excitement about the impending wedding. Then, when paparazzi stationed outside Ranbir and Alia’s residence spotted designer clothes by celebrity designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee being taken into the apartment complex in a cab, it meant confirmation and a reason to celebrate for the fans.

While there has been no official confirmation on the wedding date so far from both the families, everyone is sure it’s happening. In fact, Alia’s step-brother Rahul Bhatt had recently confirmed that the couple is tying the knot this week.

Now, the latest update apparently is that the couple might be delaying the nuptials. In an interview with Aaj Tak, Rahul Bhatt said that his sister will not be walking down the aisle this week. The sudden change, he says, is because of security reasons. He reportedly said that Alia and Ranbir have decided to change the date of their wedding and push it to a later date as information was allegedly ‘leaked’ to the media. He did agree that they had earlier finalised April 14 as the wedding date.