ANI

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are among the most loved Bollywood celeb couples. The duo tied the knot on April 14, 2022, and the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, named Raha in November 2022. Ranbir and Alia can often be seen talking about their daughter at media gatherings or TV shows.

Recently, during the promotion of his upcoming action thriller film Animal at the singing reality show Indian Idol Season 14, the makers played a special video message of actor Alia Bhatt’s father Mahesh Bhatt for Ranbir. In the message, Bhatt praised Kapoor as the “world’s best father”.

In the video, Bhatt said, “Alia, who I believe is a miracle, says Ranbir is one of the best actors in our country. But I believe Ranbir is the world’s best father. When he sees Raha, I wish you could see his eyes at that time. His mother, Neetu Kapoor, says, ‘Aisa pyaar toh maa karti hai apni bachiyo se jo Ranbir karta hai Raha se.’ I’m proud I have a son-in-law like Ranbir.”

After watching the video, Ranbir got all emotional and said, “He (Mahesh Bhatt) has never said such things to me in person. So thank you Indian Idol for this. Sasur ji se pass hogaya hu main.”

