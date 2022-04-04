Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt wedding date picked by family pandit, and it’s in Mumbai, not Rajasthan venue where Katrina got married

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 4

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will wed in the second week of April, gossip and entertainment portal have said in its reports.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding will take place in the second week of April, a source was quoted by India Today.

After Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding, this would be the most awaited wedding of the year.

Ranbir and Alia’s “marriage date has been picked up by the family pandit.”

According to the reports, the wedding will happen at RK house in Chembur, Mumbai.

Earlier, there were reports that the two would get married in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

“Ranbir has reworked his shoot dates to accommodate the wedding. He will be shooting for Luv Ranjan’s film in early April," said the source.

Both, Ranbir and Alia will be getting a few days between April 15 to April 20 to get married.

On the work front, Alia recently shot for a commercial with Aamir Khan. The actress has purposely kept her dates free of any projects.