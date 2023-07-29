Ranbir Kapoor exudes Punjabi munda vibes at Kunal Rawal's show

ANI
New Delhi, July 29
Actor Ranbir Kapoor on Friday won everyone's hearts with his ramp walk on Day 4 of India Couture Week.
After a long time, Ranbir hit the runway and that too for ace designer Kunal Rawal.
The 'Barfi' star donned a deep blue-coloured bandhgala embellished jacket that he paired with black pants. His pants caught everyone's attention as it features lungi detail on one side.
To make his showstopper look more captivating, he opted for a cool hairdo and trimmed beard.
Ranbir presented Kunal's collection 'Dhup Chao' at Taj Palace here. He undoubtedly served Punjabi Munda vibes at the gala.
Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
The pieces in the collection were subtle, yet statements in their own right. They were urban, nostalgic and relevant, while being consistently rooted in luxury. Each signature silhouette was reimagined in innovative architectural shapes, and textures played a significant role throughout.
Cherry on the cake was the Punjabi music played during Ranbir's ramp walk.
Meanwhile, on the film front, Ranbir is all set to unleash his action-packed avatar in 'Animal', which is set to release on December 1 this year. Actors Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna are also a part of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
MPs from opposition alliance INDIA visit violence-hit Manipur, assess ground situation
Team of MPs visits several relief camps to meet victims of e...
CBI registers FIR, takes over probe from state police in Manipur viral video case
A two-month-old video of two women of Kuki-Zomi community be...
BJP rejigs team for Lok Sabha polls: Tariq Mansoor named vice president in big Pasmanda Muslim push
Sanjay Bandi, Anil Antony also in; CT Ravi, Dilip Saikia dro...
Two Corporate Affairs Ministry officials, Alok Industries associate among 4 arrested for graft
Searches were conducted in Delhi, Gurugram and Chennai on th...
Special ‘girdawari’ to assess damage caused by floods in Punjab; state government pegs loss at Rs 1,500 crore
A total of 1,495 villages in 19 districts of the state were ...