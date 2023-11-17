Ranbir Kapoor is deeply, madly, truly in love with Raha, shares Alia Bhatt

Mumbai, November 17
Actress Alia Bhatt says her husband and star Ranbir Kapoor, who is lauded for his power-packed performances on screen, is a burp specialist.
Alia said: “He is deeply, madly and truly in love with Raha, he is sometimes just staring at her, he is troubling her, he is playing games with her. In the beginning, he was a burp specialist. The only thing he was not doing was feeding her.”
Take a look at the pictures from Raha's first birthday:
View this post on Instagram
Alia was seen as a guest on Karan Johar's chat show ‘Koffee With Karan' along with Kareena Kapoor Khan.
Alia and Ranbir got married in 2022 after they started dating on the sets of ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva'. The two welcomed Raha in November last year.
‘Koffee with Karan' Season 8 is airing on Disney+ Hotstar.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Unconstitutional': High Court sets aside Haryana law providing 75 per cent quota in private sector jobs
The State cannot direct private employers to do what has bee...
5 Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists killed in 20-hour encounter in J-K's Kulgam
The gunfight erupted on Thursday morning at Samno village in...
Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescue gains momentum, 24 metre of 70 metre debris drilled
Operation to rescue 40 trapped labourers enters sixth day
Polling ends for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Assembly elections
Single-phase voting in Madhya Pradesh covered all 230 assemb...
PM Modi raises 'deepfake' issue, cites his own morphed garba video
Flagging the misuse of AI for creating 'deepfakes', he says ...