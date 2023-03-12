“Ranbir Kapoor is that one man I wished wasn’t married,” says Huma Qureshi

Amazon miniTV recently announced the third season of the celebrity talk show By Invite Only. Ever since the show went on air, it has delighted the viewers.

This time the show will be graced by two stunning and wonderful women—Huma Qureshi and Krishna Shroff.

During the conversation with host Renil, Krishna revealed that Ranveer Singh is that one actor in Bollywood that makes her blush. Whereas on the other hand, Huma Qureshi said that Ranbir Kapoor is that one man she wishes wasn’t married. Huma also revealed that Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt are the best actors in the country right now.

Further, talking about her father Jackie Shroff, Krishna said, “He has been an overwhelming personality as a father, I will say he is the only person in this world that can intimidate me. I am not intimidated by anyone easily or at all. He definitely has that presence, that persona. He’s so affectionate, he’s so loving, he can be this massive teddy bear as well. So, he definitely has both sides, I always tell him I feel this world needs more people like him.”