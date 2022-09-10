Ranbir Kapoor kept 'Brahmastra' a secret from his late father Rishi Kapoor. Here’s why

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 10

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s first film together, Brahmastra: Part One-Shiva, has finally hit the theatres this Friday. The film has managed to break all records on its opening day. Before the release of the movie, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that he kept this film a secret from his friends. He did not even tell his late father Rishi Kapoor that he was shooting for the film. Are you thinking why?

During a press conference in Delhi, which saw Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor promoting the movie, Ranbir opened up on his reasons to hide it from his father. The actor shared that since the filming of Brahmastra was taking very long, he chose to keep it under wraps that he was shooting for it. He said, “Nobody really understood what it takes to make a film like this because nobody had really done this, especially in the people that we know.”

To put things in perspective, the filming for Brahmastra began in the year 2017 and it took the team close to five years to complete the project. Ranbir explained, “Going forward, you can’t tell. We are just artists. The kind of opportunities that come to you, you have to choose from that. But having said that, I want to go back to what I said first. That it’s really been an honour and privilege to be part of this movie and more so to really interact with a filmmaker like Ayan.” Ranbir credits Ayan for being “instrumental” in his growth as an actor.

