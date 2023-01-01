Ranbir Kapoor looks intense in Animal poster, wife Alia Bhatt declares it's fire

Mumbai, January 1

The first look of Ranbir Kapoor from his upcoming film 'Animal' was unveiled on Sunday. The film's director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga took to his Twitter to share the picture.

He wrote in the caption: "Presenting you the first look of Animal. Happy New Year People".

The picture features Ranbir in a beefed up avatar holding an axe while he lights up a cigarette. The actor sports long hair with a thick stubble and bruises and a bloodied wound standing out of the image.

Alia Bhatt also shared the poster on her Instagram with fire emojis.

Sandeep is the one who remade the Shahid Kapoor-starrer hit movie 'Kabir Singh' out of his own directorial 'Arjun Reddy'. The director received a lot of flak back then during the time of the Shahid Kapoor-starrer film owing to his views on violence against women.

The apparent violence as an inferred part of the film's theme, title and the first look of 'Animal' and the implies that the director hasn't stepped away from his views and is ready to serve another film with a higher degree of savagery.

'Animal' ws earlier reported to star Parineeti Chopra as the female lead but she later walked out of the project and was replaced by Rashmika Mandana.

The film, which also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol, has been filmed in Himachal Pradesh. The film will be released in theatres on August 11.

