Ranbir Kapoor looks ‘sona munda’ in black kurta, greets paps with beaming smile at airport

Mumbai, April 27
Actor Ranbir Kapoor has been trending online since Saturday morning. Hours after his look from the sets of ‘Ramayana’ leaked, he made a captivating appearance at the Kalina airport in Mumbai.
Decked up in black kurta and pyjama, Ranbir looked dapper as he greeted the paps with a huge smile. He was in a hurry but he managed to pose for the shutterbugs who were stationed outside the airport. He even waved at the paps.
Meanwhile, Ranbir and Sai Pallavi have started shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’, which also stars Lara Dutta. However, an official announcement regarding the film is still awaited. Ranbir will be seen essaying the role of Lord Ram in the film.
Recently, a few photos of Ranbir with his archery instructor were shared on social media by Ranbir’s fans, hinting that the actor is taking archery lessons.
