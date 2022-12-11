Ranbir Kapoor opens up on getting old

Ranbir Kapoor recently attended the ongoing Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. During an interaction, he expressed his fear of getting old. The actor, who is currently 40, said at the festival, “My biggest insecurity is that when my children are 20, I will be 60 years old. Will I be able to play football with them? Will I be able to run with them?”
Ranbir married Alia in April this year after being in a relationship with her for some time. The two had a daughter last month, whom they named Raha. Alia revealed the name of the daughter later last month by sharing a picture on Instagram.
