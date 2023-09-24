Ranbir Kapoor prays to Ganpati, has daughter's name 'Raha' on his cap, check out

ANI
Mumbai, September 24
Actor Ranbir Kapoor was spotted at the T-series office for Ganpati darshan on Sunday in Mumbai. Interestingly, it was his look that caught everyone's attention.
In viral images and clips, he can be seen spotting an oversized navy blue shirt that he paired with black pants. He added a special touch to his look by sporting a customised cap. The cap has his daughter Raha's name on it in pink colour.
Check out a close up of his cap:
Here's also a video from his visit:
View this post on Instagram
Netizens left super impressed after seeing Ranbir's cap with Raha connection. "Daddy goals," a fan commented.
"How cute," another one wrote.
Ranbir tied the knot with Alia Bhatt on April 14, 2022, and announced their pregnancy in June 2022.On November 6, last year, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, named Raha.
Announcing the baby's arrival, Alia via an Instagram post said, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir.
The power couple are yet to disclose the face of their little angel.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir is all set to come up with a film titled 'Anima', which also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana and Bobby Deol. The film will hit the theatres on December 1.
Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the teaser will be out on Ranbir's birthday on September 28.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US provided Canada with intelligence on killing of KTF chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar: Report
Nijjar was killed in Surrey in British Columbia on June 18
PM Modi flags off nine Vande Bharat trains, says speed and scale of infrastructure development matching aspirations of countrymen
Says Indian railways is the most trusted co-passenger of cou...
BJP MP’s allegations baseless, narrative being set for ‘lynching me’: Danish Ali
BSP MP hits back at BJP leader Nishikant Dubey for accusing ...
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha are married! Bride's 'bidaai' had Shah Rukh Khan touch, check out unseen pictures from wedding festivities
Some pictures from Parineeti-Raghav's mehendi ceremony are a...
It is still a world of double standards: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar
Says those occupying positions of influence are resisting th...